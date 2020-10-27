University cancels in-person December commencement, opts for virtual ceremony

By Madelin Shelton —

The University of Louisville has announced that 2020’s December commencement will take place virtually on Dec. 12 at 4:00 p.m.

“Each unit will have a virtual ceremony with traditional university-wide elements,” the university said in a letter to the class of 2020.

Despite the university observing a strong desire among student surveys for an in-person ceremony, U of L said, “The elements of the traditional ceremony that students identified as most important cannot be safely accomplished in the current environment.”

The university disclosed that the decision was made after considering the current COVID-19 situation and after seeking guidance from public health and infectious disease professionals, the university’s COVID Coordinating Committee, and other university leadership.

Finalized details are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

The December commencement was to host those who will be graduating after the fall semester and those who graduated in May 2020 but still wanted to partake in an in-person ceremony, as all spring commencements were canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While students needed to have ordered their cap and gowns by Oct. 12 to guarantee a delivery by Nov. 18, they can still be ordered through Dec. 31. These items will be shipped to the address students list on their order. Those can be ordered here.

U of L will also be offering photo sessions on campus before Thanksgiving for graduating students. Further details about this will also be provided in the coming weeks.

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal