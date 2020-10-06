Nearly 30,000 COVID-19 tests conducted at U of L

By Joseph Garcia —

The University of Louisville now has 568 total positive cases of the coronavirus. This is out of almost 30,000 total tests conducted since the start of the fall semester. Of these cases, U of L reported 140 are still active cases among students, as of Oct. 5.

The cumulative positivity rate is at 1.91%.

With Fall Break now over, students, faculty and staff are again required to take a free COVID-19 test from the university.

Testing is available at these locations from Monday through Friday:

University Club Ballroom // 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. (Open 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.)

8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. (Open 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.) Cardinal Stadium Purple “A” Lot // 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m.

8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Student Recreation Center // 8 a.m. to Noon and 1-5 p.m.

8 a.m. to Noon and 1-5 p.m. Abell Administration Building (HSC) // 7-11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. (Open 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.)

This round of mandatory testing will end on Oct. 23, however, U of L Director of Communications John Karman told the Cardinal a few weeks ago that “testing will remain available through the end of the semester.”

