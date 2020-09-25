COVID-19 cases spike at the University of Louisville

By Joseph Garcia —

This week positive COVID-19 cases at the University of Louisville have reached 468. This is out of almost 26,000 total tests administered. This week also saw the highest spike in the positivity rate for one week, which is 5.09%.

Of those 468 positive tests, Associate Athletic Director Kenny Klein said the athletics department makes up for 105 cases.

“Since student-athletes began returning to campus for voluntary activities on June 2, a total of 4,547 tests have been administered with 105 positive test results,” Klein said. “Over the past week, the University of Louisville Athletics’ COVID-19 testing program has administered 1,003 tests to student-athletes, coaches and staff with seven positive tests from that group.”

Neither Klein or U of L’s Director of Communications John Karman could provide any more information about the number of positive cases.

The Cardinal was able to find on Kentucky’s COVID-19 dashboard and resource guide, U of L reported 58 active cases and 12 recovered cases among students as of Sept. 25. The number of active cases this time last week was only at 3. Karman could not confirm if there were more cases or not.

As cases continue to rise, university officials are blaming Labor Day weekend for the recent spike.

“Unfortunately, following the Labor Day holiday, we have seen a slight uptick in cases,” university officials said in an email to students. “Some members of our community are experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, which can be an early indicator of COVID-19.”

Because of this, U of L has extended its free testing services to students, faculty and staff.

Starting Sept. 28 COVID-19 testing will be available at these locations, Monday through Friday:

University Club Ballroom // 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. (Open 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.)

8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. (Open 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.) Cardinal Stadium Purple “A” Lot // 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m.

8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Student Recreation Center // 8 a.m. to Noon and 1-5 p.m.

8 a.m. to Noon and 1-5 p.m. Abell Administration Building (HSC) // 7-11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. (Open 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.)

The university also seems concerned that another spike may occur after Fall Break.

U of L is “encouraging” students, faculty and staff to get tested prior to the start of break, which is from Oct. 3-5.

Once the semester resumes though, testing will again be mandatory for all individuals who frequent campus. This round of mandatory testing will end on Oct. 23, however Karman said “testing will remain available through the end of the semester.”

No disciplinary action has come yet to those who did not test during the first mandatory testing period. However, while U of L has opted out of disciplinary action at the moment, officials said in the email they are in the process of identifying those individuals and asking them to get tested.

The university has created a new webform for students, faculty and staff to take to help the university identify who is and isn’t on campus. That form can be completed here.

Graphic by Joseph Garcia // The Louisville Cardinal