Louisville’s music therapy program introduces mobile clinic

By Delaney Hildreth —

U of L’s Music Therapy Clinic has been moving up and out recently. The clinic has been providing music therapy services to those with emotional or health-related needs. They are introducing a new mobile service they’re calling the Mobile Clinic: a vehicle that houses various musical instruments used for music therapy.

“The van provides a mobile, one-stop-shop that can bring more of our services and equipment around campus, on facilities, or at one-time pop-up events,” Chris Millett, coordinator of the Music Therapy Clinic, said.

The clinic uses music as a method of healing and a way to connect with others. It’s meant to provide a distinct way for the clinic to extend its services to more people and more locations, either for scheduled use or for various events the clinic may hold.

“The mobile clinic has the ability to bring all our regular services anywhere, as well as providing extra storage for events where we might use a lot of items, like group drumming, and has a retractable awning for outside use,” Millett said.

Millett said the mobile clinic is especially beneficial during the pandemic.

“This has been exceptionally valuable during COVID, affording the availability to continue providing in-person services in a safe way.”

The Music Therapy Clinic offers innovative music therapy techniques to target those with disabilities and health needs and provides families with affordable options for services.

It continues to live out its mission statement by providing cutting-edge services to the public, safely and effectively. Students can arrange to utilize the mobile clinic or the Music Therapy Clinic’s other services by contacting them at [email protected]

Photo Courtesy of University of Louisville’s Music Therapy Program