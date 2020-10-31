Best and worst candies of the Halloween season

By Catherine Brown-

Halloween is quickly creeping up on us.

Although we have to take special precautions with trick-or-treating this year, we can still stock up on candy for our candy bowls. This list includes some of the best and worst candies that you can include in your bowl as well as the candies to pick and avoid if you go trick-or-treating. After all, you’re never too old to enjoy the tricks or the treats!

Many U of L students already know which candies they’re going to look for on Halloween, but here’s our list of the best of the best. Keep an eye out for these candies this season:

13. PayDay — While certain decorations might ward off evil spirits, these candies just ward off the kids with peanut allergies. Next.

12. Milk Duds — Yet another good way to waste time eating a substandard chocolate-caramel that will send you to the dentist faster than you can even get through a pack.

11. Butterfinger — Nothing says “Halloween” like a candy that sticks between your teeth and looks/tastes like sawdust.

10. Almond Joy — For years, Almond Joy has received lots of undue hate from people due to the combination of coconut and chocolate. It certainly beats a PayDay, though.

9. Tootsie Roll — Fun fact; did you know that U.S Marines used Tootsie Rolls during the Korean War to seal fuel pipes? Otherwise, they’re the sort of candy that you forget exists until Halloween.

8. Nerds — Fun until you spill some on the floor and can’t find it. Or you spill it on your shirt and don’t realize until you stand up.

7. M&M’s — The best thing about M&M’s is that they come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. Want a bag of regular M&M’s? How about peanut or peanut butter? However you choose to enjoy them, you can definitely look forward to a fun size bag of M&M’s in your candy bowl.

6. KitKat — Apparently, there are over 200 flavors of KitKat around the world. Additionally, in Japan, the name KitKat sounds similar to the word for “surely win.” Therefore, you have no excuse to not include a KitKat in your Halloween candy bowl this year.

5. Starburst — When you get tired of chocolate bars and peanut butter, fruity Starburst are the best candies. But does anyone else get annoyed when people say they don’t like yellow Starburst? More for me, then!

4. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups — The only thing that sets these peanut butter cups back is the fact that you have another layer of unwrapping to do after you get past the first wrapper. Otherwise, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are perfect in whichever size you choose.

3. Crunch — Crunch bars are near the top because they’re so satisfying to eat. How many other candy bars can sound so gratifying than one that seems to crackle in your mouth?

2. Twix — Twix combines all the flavors and textures that make chocolates great. Cookie + caramel + chocolate is a winning combination.

1. 100 Grand Bar — The quintessential Halloween candy is the 100 Grand Bar. The 100 Grand Bar is like the Crunch Bar mixed with the Twix–a delectable combination of crunchy and smooth caramel. It deserves to be rated 100,000/10.

Do you agree with our list? Is there a candy you wish was included?

If so, let me know on Twitter @respondstocath. You can never have too much candy, so be on the lookout for all of the amazing tricks and treats you can get this Saturday.