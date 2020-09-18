U of L still unsure number of active COVID cases, reports 372 total positive

By Joseph Garcia —

In the latest update by the University of Louisville on Sept. 18, positive COVID-19 cases at the university are now at 372. Of those, 98 are within the athletics department Associate Athletic Director Kenny Klein told the Cardinal. The current positivity rate is at 1.58%, however this has slowly been rising over the past few weeks.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate has reached the highest it’s been to-date at 3.27%.

This week alone saw a spike in positivity at 2.7% out of 1,558 tests, 42 of which came back positive. This is the first time the rate for one week has been above 2% since the first week of testing.

It should be noted, however, that because the number of administered tests has decreased over the past few weeks, this may potentially skew the rolling average and positivity rate to look as though it is increasing.

When asked if he knew the number of still active cases at U of L, Director of Communications John Karman said he still did not have that information. He also did not have any information pertaining to the number of individuals tested within the campus community’s population.

“The testing data that the university is releasing is all included on the COVID dashboard,” Karman said. “U of L is currently not releasing information about active cases, no. of individual people tested, etc.”

Graphic by Joseph Garcia // The Louisville Cardinal