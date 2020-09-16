U of L HR department sends self-care resources to faculty

By Forest Clevenger —

An update from the University of Louisville’s Human Resources Department was sent out to faculty and staff on Sept. 9 providing resources to help cope with tension and stress.

These resources include a virtual session that will be hosted by the Employee Assistance Program. The session will serve to support university employees following announcements from government officials about the death of Breonna Taylor. This session’s date and time is still to be determined.

In addition, the email mentioned the free, 24/7 Employee Assistance Program counseling services and HR Learning Cafes, online sessions focused on continuing personal and professional growth.

The department included information about Yoga at Your Desk, U of L Telehealth Services, Anthem Health resources and links to the CDC’s self-care tips.

Colleagues were also encouraged to check in on each other and supervisors were encouraged to create safe spaces where faculty and staff are able to speak freely.

The university also reminded faculty and staff, they are still required to wear masks, physically distance and test for coronavirus to keep the campus community safe.

“I hope you will take advantage of these services if necessary. And I hope you will join me in looking out for one another as we continue to address the issues affecting us all in 2020,” Mary Elizabeth Miles, U of L’s Vice President for Human Resources, said in the email.

Graphic by Joseph Garcia // The Louisville Cardinal