Positive COVID cases reach 385, testing extended until end of semester

By Joseph Garcia —

The University of Louisville’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now at 385, out of a total of 24,092 administered tests. U of L’s cumulative positivity rate is still slowly rising as well, currently it is at 1.60% as of Sept. 21.

U of L Director of Communications John Karman was unable to confirm how many of these cases are still active.

“The data that the university is making available to the public is reported on U of L’s COVID website,” he said.

However, the Cardinal was able to find a report by the Kentucky Public Health office, that said U of L has three active COVID-19 cases among students as of Sept. 19.

Karman could not confirm these three cases or if there are anymore active cases on campus.

“I’ve provided all of the information that is available to me,” he said.

He did tell the Cardinal that free testing for all on-campus individuals is extended until the end of the semester. More information on testing locations and where to register for tests has not been released yet.

Students, faculty and staff who frequent campus are required by the Student Code of Conduct and Redbook to get tested for COVID-19. Those who do not get tested may face disciplinary action.

Although, Karman said no action has been taken yet on individuals who have not been tested.

“While the university has the ability to discipline students, faculty and staff who have not been tested,” he said. “It has chosen, to this point, not to do so.”

