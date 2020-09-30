Positive COVID-19 cases at U of L surpass 500 as Fall Break nears

By Joseph Garcia —

The University of Louisville is now reporting more than 500 positive cases of COVID-19.

Out of 27,398 total tests administered, 511 have come back positive. The cumulative positivity rate, as of Sept. 30, is 1.87%.

U of L has yet to release any more information regarding positive cases on campus.

Despite this, U of L has told the state that the university currently has 68 students with still active cases, while 43 students have recovered from the virus.

Cases have been on a steady rise since the week following Labor Day weekend. That week, from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, the positivity rate was at 1.45%. Since then, the rate has increased drastically.

The seven-day rolling average has also seen a big increase. Out of an average of 467 tests a day, 18 are coming back positive. The average positivity rate is at its highest at 4.49%.

University officials worry that Fall Break could be another point in which the COVID-19 cases spike again.

“Fall Break is a time when some students may want to take a break from your studies by visiting family or taking a short vacation. We are encouraging students to stay on campus or in the area and participate in the Planned Fall Break activities,” university admin told students in a Sept. 25 email. “However, if you do travel, it presents a greater opportunity to be exposed or to expose others to COVID-19.”

They have extended free COVID-19 testing until Oct. 23, and are requiring students to get tested once they return from break.

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal