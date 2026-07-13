Multiple academic units received cuts to their salary funds in the approved FY27 budget . A graph comparing each academic unit’s FY26 and FY27 salary budgets can be viewed below.

U of L’s policy for reduction in force states that “An employee in RIF status seeking re-employment with the University shall receive preference in hiring among substantially equally qualified candidates.”

Karman notes that the table does not account for staff members who were rehired by U of L for different positions.

“There are many reasons for RIFs beyond budget constraints, including the end of grant funding for some jobs. Some positions are just eliminated as they are not longer necessary,” he said.

The table below shows the number of cut staff members by department. In a statement to The Louisville Cardinal, Karman notes that not all RIFs were a result of budget restraints.

Of the affected academic units, Arts and Sciences lost nine staff members, Kent School of Social Work lost six and the College of Education and Human Development lost 43. Interim Vice President of Communication and Marketing John Karman clarifies that Education’s high Reduction in Force number is a result of U of L ending their partnership with the Family Scholar House .

Eighty-five staff positions at the University of Louisville have been eliminated since January 2026. The reduction in staff comes after a series of budget difficulties expressed by U of L officials .

Arts and Sciences dean informs department of cuts

On June 10, Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences Dayna Touron notified faculty and staff that six staff members of the academic unit recently lost their jobs. The email states individuals from the Dean’s Office and various departments were affected.

Touron previously notified faculty in April that the College of Arts & Sciences would be preparing for “substantial” budget difficulties next academic year. In the same month, six faculty members in A&S were informed that their contracts would not be renewed for the 2026-2027 school year.

In the June 10 email, Touron states that no further reductions are expected.

“These were really difficult decisions, and I want to be clear that they do not reflect the performance or dedication of the individuals affected,” Touron said.

Touron also explains her rationale for approving the reductions.

“As I have shared previously […], we are operating in a challenging financial environment, with rising costs–particularly for compensation and benefits–outpacing available resources,” she said. “After careful consideration of all available options, I made the decision to move forward with these reductions as part of a broader effort to align our expenses with available resources.”

Kent School of Social Work staff member speaks out

Amy Brooks, a former Department Coordinator for the Kent School of Social Work, was informed her position would be terminated on a virtual meeting. She worked at U of L for 15 years.

“I got an email from my director on May 27 that we needed to have a meeting on May 28,” she said. “My director and several other people told me that my position was being terminated at the end of June.”

Brooks’ supervisor could not tell her about the RIF until U of L HR finished the associated paperwork. Brooks then reached out to university HR for clarification.

“[University HR] says they tell departments to do this so that RIFs can be properly evaluated. But they also confirmed that it’s not codified in policy anywhere,” she said. “I asked why it wasn’t a policy and they said they weren’t sure.”

When asked about this lack of policy, Karman confirmed Brooks’ claim.

“As far as [the question] about an employee being able to discuss a RIF—no, that is not addressed in university policy,” he said.

Severance pay was not offered to Brooks. Continued health insurance coverage is offered through the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA). COBRA requires a fee for the extended coverage, which Brooks says she cannot afford.

In addition to being a staff member, Brooks was also pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership and Learning at U of L. After losing her tuition remission, she dropped out of the program.

Although she has not been able to find a new place of employment, Brooks has been working with the U of L chapter of United Campus Workers union group.

“We immediately started mutual aid fund for [individuals with the RIF status] at U of L. You don’t have to be a member of UCW to apply for the funds,” Brooks said.

A link to the mutual aid fund can be found here.

Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson / The Louisville Cardinal