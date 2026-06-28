By Vinny Porco

The U of L Board of Trustees voted to accept their Finance Committee’s 2026-2027 Operating and Capital Budget Thursday afternoon at meeting lasting just under four hours. The university-record $1.96 billion budget saw the smallest percentage as well as dollar-amount increase to tuition rates since the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

This school year, undergraduate “resident” students will see a 1.67% increase in tuition from $6,695 to $6,807 per semester. “Nonresident” undergraduates will see a 0.75% increase from $14,868 to $14,980. In both cases, the tuition increase will amount to $112, with no new additional fees.

This low tuition increase comes in stark contrast to those adopted for 2025-2026. Last year’s budget saw a 3.5% increase for resident students and a 1.5% increase for nonresident students, amounting to an added $225 for all undergraduates.

This came in addition to the institution of a university-wide $200 athletic fee that netted $4.6 million in total revenue for the U of L Athletic Department.

In accordance with a tuition and mandatory fee “ceiling” passed by Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education in April 2025, this year’s $112 tuition increase is less than half of the possible $250 increase U of L could’ve imposed. Last year, U of L used $425 of the total $675 two-year increase ceiling.

Notably, the 2026-2027 budget of $1.96 billion is just over $186 million larger than that of the previous year. This 9.4% increase is the largest budget-to-budget jump since the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which saw a nearly 14% increase.

When asked about the increase, U of L Chief Financial Officer Rick Graycarek told The Cardinal much of the additional $186 million came from Frankfort.

Although the Kentucky General Assembly neither increased or decreased their overall higher education budget during the 2025 session, the University of Louisville netted $260 million in state funding. This project-specific funding is set to cover most of the estimated $280 million construction cost of U of L’s new Health Sciences Building at the corner of E. Chestnut Street and S. Preston Street over the next three years.

$89.4 million of the project-specific state funding is expected to be used in the 2026-2027 fiscal year, accounting for over half of the $168 million budget increase.

For now, the U of L Board of Trustees and the administration at Grawmeyer Hall believe the approved budget aligns with the goals of the new Strategic Plan. Vice President for Budget and Finance Jill Mullaney echoed President Gerry Bradley in praising the university-wide effort just before the Finance Committee’s final approval.

“This has been built by the entire university,” she said. “It is something that we’re truly proud of, and the shared governance that it takes.”

To access the full 2026-2027 Operating and Capital Budget, click here.