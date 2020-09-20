Cardinals blown away by Miami Hurricanes

Sep 19, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Hassan Hall (19) runs the ball against Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Jaelan Phillips (15) during the first half of play at Cardinal Stadium. Jamie Rhodes-ACC Pool

The No. 18 Louisville Cardinals lost in a hard fought game to the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes 47-34 at Cardinal Stadium Sept. 19.

The Hurricanes (2-0) started their first drive with an 18 yard pass from senior D’Eriq King to junior Brevin Jordan, but the Cardinals were able to force a punt. Junior Malik Cunningham matched their energy with a 24 yard run during the following drive that led to a field goal for the Cardinals.

After a 38 yard run from King during the next drive, the Hurricanes scored the first touchdown of the game with a pass from King to junior Will Mallory. Freshman Jaylan Knighton scored the first rushing touchdown of his career for the Hurricanes with 1:41 left in the first quarter, giving the Hurricanes a 14-3 lead.

Even though the Cardinals (1-1) had the ability to move the ball against the Hurricanes, they failed to convert on third down during the first half and settled for two field goals in scoring position.

An interception by Miami junior Al Blades Jr. stopped a Cardinals drive near the end of the first half. Miami took a 20-6 lead into the second half.

The Cardinals drove down the field in their first drive of the second half to score their first touchdown of the game.

Sophmore Javian Hawkins took a hand-off to the right before being forced to the opposite side of the field for a 19 yard touchdown. During the next offensive drive for the Cardinals, Hawkins converted a fourth down play that led to a six yard touchdown pass from Cunningham to junior Tutu Atwell.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes scored two touchdowns in two plays during their first two drives to start the third quarter. Junior Cam’Ron Harris rushed for a 75 yard touchdown and King threw a 75 yard touchdown to Knighton.

Cunningham threw two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to Atwell and sophomore Marshon Ford, but the Hurricanes maintained their lead to finish the game.

The Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Panthers Sept. 26 at Heinz Field at noon EST.

