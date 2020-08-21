You can hang out with friends, just be six feet away

By Grace Welsh-

With the current pandemic, it’s no secret that life on campus will look a lot different this year. In general, the more contact there is with others, the more chances there are of transmitting the virus. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Kentucky governor Andy Beshear highly suggest that people stay away from groups as much as possible. However, if the decision to socialize in public activities is made, here are some tips from the CDC about what can be taken to keep everyone and the community healthy.

First, know the facts about the virus.

COVID-19 spreads through respiratory droplets, so it transmits easily through person to person contact. It can also spread through contact with contaminated surfaces, so it’s important to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. When on the go, hand sanitizer with an alcohol content of at least 60% will also be effective against the virus. Be sure to also cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow.

Physically distancing at least six feet (about two arm’s length) from people that may be ill is effective in preventing the virus from spreading. But, since there is no guarantee that someone is not an asymptomatic carrier, wearing a mask is essential.

Even if you don’t feel sick, wearing a mask is an effective measure to make sure you don’t transmit the disease to other people, especially those with weaker immune systems. Keep your mouth and nose covered and make sure you continue to physically distance from others.

Sophomore Nick House said asking folks to wear their masks is not too much to ask.

“Sometimes I have a hard time recognizing my friends when their faces are covered, but it’s worth it so I can keep my community safe,” House said.

House said that he’s felt comfortable enough to hang out with a small group of friends but won’t participate in any major social events.

“I think it’s up to me to take care of myself and I trust that the people I surround myself with will do the same,” he said.

The CDC also recommends frequently disinfecting commonly touched surfaces such as doorknobs, countertops, light switches, and cell phones.

Be on the lookout for symptoms such as fever, cough, congestion, nausea, shortness of breath, chills, muscle aches, or fatigue, and stay home if you feel sick.

Free testing will be offered to University of Louisville students at the Student Rec Center until Monday the 24th. For testing after that date, please visit https://louisville.edu/coronavirus/health-protocols#testing or contact Campus Health at 502-852-6446 or [email protected].

File Graphic//The Louisville Cardinal