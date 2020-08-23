U of L makes COVID testing mandatory effective immediately

By Joseph Garcia —

In an abrupt shift, the university is now requiring all students, faculty and staff be tested for COVID-19, effective immediately.

In the email cosigned by members of the Pivot to Fall committee, they say more than 4,000 people have been tested in the past two weeks. However, the testing dashboard, last updated Aug. 17, still sits at 2,621 administered tests.

Testing is required for:

Faculty who are on campus, or come to campus on occasion.

Anyone who works as staff on campus, or those staff who frequently come to campus.

Students living in residential dorms, campus-affiliated housing or who attend in-person classes.

The new mandatory testing will also require people who have tested negative to be re-tested by Sept. 4, which is when the recent extension for free testing is scheduled to end.

While walk-ins are welcome at all testing locations, the university still recommends that people register an appointment beforehand.

Testing Locations (available Monday-Friday):

Student Activities Center: 8 a.m. to noon, 1-5 p.m.

Cardinal Stadium Purple “A” Lot (drive-through): 8 a.m. to noon, 1-5 p.m. (Closed Sept. 3 and 4.)

Student Recreation Center: 8 a.m. to noon, 1 -5 p.m.

Abell Administration Building (HSC): 7-11 a.m., noon to 4 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Graphic by Joseph Garcia // The Louisville Cardinal