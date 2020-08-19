August 19, 2020

Gallery: Students Move In Despite Covid-19 Concerns

August 19, 2020 Anthony Riley

By Anthony Riley-

Amidst concerns over the novel Corona virus, students still filled each residence hall as the university reopens. Move-in Week was held over three days as opposed to the tradition of just one to help reduce crowding and close contact as following the CDC guidelines for social distancing. Despite worries over COVID-19, residence halls were reopened to students moving in to start the semester, and Welcome Week events and festivities were still held; with various changes to slow the spread of the virus.

Photos By Anthony Riley//The Louisville Cardinal

