U of L Health creates scholarship in honor of Breonna Taylor

By Eli Hughes–

U of L Health, a health provider affiliated with the University of Louisville, is creating a nursing scholarship to honor Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, an African American woman who was killed by police in March, was an EMT at U of L Health Medical Center East. The scholarship was announced by U of L’s Black Student Union on June 5, in honor of what would have been her 27th birthday.

“Breonna was a member of our U of L Health family,” said U of L Health CEO Tom Miller. “We grieve her loss, but we are hopeful her legacy can inspire meaningful change. This scholarship is part of an overall commitment to ensure diversity in our workforce and develop ongoing plans to eliminate racial inequality in health care.”

The Breonna Taylor Memorial Scholarship Fund in Nursing will be a 4-year renewable scholarship and will cover full tuition and fees. Preference for the scholarship recipient will go to a Black, female Kentucky resident.

“I am so appreciative that the University of Louisville, in partnership with the Black Student Union, will honor Breonna’s life through the creation of the Breonna Taylor Memorial Scholarship,” said Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer.

“Breonna is smiling down knowing that there will be a path for students to pursue nursing degrees without accumulating student loan debt. Thank you to the university and its students for ensuring that Bre’s legacy will continue for generations to come.”

Those who wish to donate to the fund can do so on U of L’s donation website.

Photo Courtesy// University of Louisville