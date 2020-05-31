We have a responsibility to give back to our community

By Catherine Brown–

As members of U of L, we have a responsibility to be involved with our local community and giving back during this time of need is essential. While Kentucky slowly reopens, some local businesses still can not, so students should take action to support them.

Students are encouraged to donate food, money and time to local Coronavirus Relief charities and other local food banks and shelters. Students outside of Louisville can search for their local Coronavirus Relief Food Banks online and make a contribution.

According to Feeding America, a national charity network with over 60,000 charity programs, food banks will accept dry and canned goods, or any food that is non-perishable.

Within U of L, students and staff have access to the Cardinal Cupboard. The Cardinal Cupboard is a student run food pantry open to all who need it. Donations come from the U of L community.

“If students are interested in providing food, non-perishable goods are preferred at this time to ensure that products can be sanitized according to CDC health guidelines,” said Operations Leader Lauren Reuss.

For students with a few spare dollars to donate, they may contribute to the pantry by way of donating money. Those wishing to donate food but can’t visit campus may send the order over Amazon and ship it to the pantry’s address in the Student Activities Center, room W314, as noted on the Cardinal Cupboard’s U of L webpage.

Writer Ashlie Stevens, who founded “Keep Louisville Restaurants Strong” website, suggests purchasing gift cards from local restaurants to support their business.

“Buy a gift card to use at a later date. This puts cash in your favorite restaurant’s pocket, allowing them to weather the uncertainty of the upcoming weeks and months,” Stevens said. If you buy from our small businesses, you can support Louisville’s economy and keep our city’s food tourism on top.

Can’t donate food or money? There are still ways to give back. You can help by spreading the word of a charity or resource on social media. Or by setting up a fundraising campaign to raise money for businesses or shelters in the community. Maybe even volunteer your time at your local food drive.

With businesses slowly reopening, Louisville needs support now more than ever. By donating money, food and time you can make an impact on our community.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal