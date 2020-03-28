U of L announces summer 2020 classes will only be offered online

By Eli Hughes–

University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi announced March 27 that all classes for the summer 2020 term will be delivered online.

This announcement comes after U of L’s decision to move spring 2020 classes online for the remainder of the semester in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We have been working closely with all our academic deans to make sure we stay adaptive to change and that we continue to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all of our campus community,” Bendapudi said in the email announcement to students, faculty and staff.

Students who were planning on enrolling in classes that are traditionally held in person will be able to pay lower tuition for those classes. These new rates apply only to classes for the 2020 summer semester and can be found on a document attached to Bendapudi’s email.

Students who are already enrolled in an online degree program will not be affected by these changes. More information on the changes to summer classes can be found on U of L’s summer term website.

Enrollment dates will not be changed by this decision. Priority registration is still March 31 for both summer and fall classes.

The Delphi Center will continue to provide support to instructors as they change their in-person courses to online courses.

Bendapudi ended this announcement with words of encouragement to the campus community. “This continues to be a time of monumental change,” Bendapudi said. “We are grateful to be part of a community that continues to rally together to get the job done.”

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal