Interim dean for Arts & Sciences College announced

Matthew Keck —

David Owen, Chair of Philosophy, was named interim dean of the College of Arts & Sciences Dec. 13. This comes after Dean Kimberly Kempf-Leonard announced she would be stepping down at the end of this month.

“I am very grateful that David has agreed to take on this large responsibility on short notice and to work with Neeli [Bendapudi] and me to make this a great place to learn, work, and invest,” said provost Beth Boehm. “I am also grateful to the many faculty and staff members of the College who have written me, spoken with me, or attended one of the meetings I held last week to discuss the interim position.”

The search for a new A&S dean has been ongoing since August. Boehm met with faculty and staff then to hear their thoughts about what they wanted in the new dean.

“I am also grateful to the many faculty and staff members of the College who have written me, spoken with me, or attended one of the meetings I held last week to discuss the interim position,” said Boehm.

Owen is the chair of the Philosophy Department and will serve as the interim A&S dean through the end of the Spring 2020 semester. “I am confident that David is that best choice and that he will be a strong leader for the interim. I know that the associate deans and dean’s staff will help David in his transition,” said Boehm.

Boehm also thanked Kempf-Leonard for her five years of service and her help with transitioning Owen into the interim position.

Photo Courtesy of The University of Louisville