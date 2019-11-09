Women’s basketball defeats Murray State 76-40

By Mariam Prieto and Gabriel Wiest–

Louisville won 76-40 against Murray State in their second game of the season at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 8.

Coming off of a win against Western Kentucky, No. 9 Louisville secured another win against an in-state team. These state wins early in the season could foreshadow in-state dominance for the Cardinals. Louisville’s deep roster contributed to the big win, Murray could not match the strength of Louisville’s players.

The first half saw an aggressive start. During the first two minutes of the game, Louisville made it to the scoreboard first. Murray did not make it on the scoreboard until the last three minutes in the first quarter. Louisville ended the first quarter leading 16-4.

The second quarter saw the biggest play of the game, with back-to-back scores by junior Dana Evans. Evans forced a turnover after scoring a three, following up with a lay up. The first half ended with the Cards almost tripling Murray’s score 38-13.

The second half saw the Racers play with a more aggressive offense. They tripled their score, but were not fast enough for the Cardinals. The Cards made two layups made in less than 25 seconds. The first was a second chance layup made by senior Kylee Shook, and the second made by freshman Norika Konno.

Senior Jazmine Jones led the offense with 14 points and two assist, alongside Shook with 13 points and one assist. Shook led the defense with sophomore Seygan Robins and freshman Bionca Dunham, each finishing the game with seven stops. Louisville finished with 21 turnovers, while Murray finished with 24.

Against major teams, having over 20 turnovers would do significant damage against Louisville. Murray State was not able to make points off of turnovers, however, top 25 teams would have taken advantage of this. The Cardinals will look to bring turnovers down before competition rises further down the schedule.

Without a heavy scorer like Asia Durr, who graduated last year, the Cardinals came together collectively to secure the win. Four players including Evans, Shook, Jones and sophomore Elizabeth Balogun entered double digits during the game. This possibly shows that scoring will be more of a group effort during the new season as opposed to in the past.

Head coach Jeff Walz commented on the team’s performance, “We aren’t playing as good as I know we can, which is a good thing.” He added, “We got to get [turnovers] down to around 11 or 12, and we had 11 turnovers in the first quarter.”

Louisville will be back in action against Central Michigan University on Nov. 14 at the KFC Yum! Center at 6 p.m.

Photo by Gabriel Wiest // The Louisville Cardinal