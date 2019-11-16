Volleyball clears Syracuse 3-0

By Mariam Prieto-Perez–

Louisville volleyball defended their home court taking a 3-0 win over Syracuse on Nov. 15. The Cardinals improve 17-8 and 10-5 in the conference matches. While Syracuse fall 10-12 overall and 7-8 in ACC.

The first set had runs by both teams. However, the Cardinals made it to the scoreboard first and took on an early 4-point lead. Syracuse responded taking their first lead at 14-13.

Syracuse was not able to hold and the Cardinals gained a 2-point lead, taking the score up to 20-18. A kill by ­­freshman Amaya Tillman gave the Cardinals the set point, ending the set with a score of 25-19, bringing the score 1-0.

In the second set, the Cardinals had with another hot start. Louisville had a 7-3 run, and that put them at 20-11. Syracuse was not able to get another run, and the Cards cruised to a win at 25-15, bringing the score to 2-0

The third set saw the Cardinals run a 7-2 lead early on. Louisville was able to have a 10-point advantage at 18-8 before Syracuse could get a 4-1 run. Syracuse upped their energy, but it was not enough to overcome the Cardinals. The Cards took the set point, finishing the set 25-15. The Cards brought a definite win, finishing the game 3-0.

U of L led the kills with a total of 41 kills, while Syracuse had 24. ­ The Cardinals hit .292 with five aces 41 kills and five blocks. ­­Sophomore Claire Chaussee and ­­­­freshman Amber Stivrins led the offensive, each producing 10 kills. Junior Alexis Hamilton proved important to the defense, finishing the game with 12 digs.

The Cardinals will be back in action on Friday, Nov. 22. They will face off against Notre Dame at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena at 7 p.m.

Photo by Anna Claire Will // The Louisville Cardinal