Up-and-coming freshmen raising the bar

By Luke Graham–

Coach Chris Mack made quick work recruiting the No. 12 incoming class in the country. The class includes one five-star McDonalds All- American and a helping of four stars.

Mack seemed to always be close to landing big names while at Xavier, but he never had a big name university to achieve the final approval. In just his second year, it is exciting to see what he can possibly do for the future with his recruiting abilities.

The current freshman class is led by five-star forward Samuell Williamson. Williamson averaged 25-11-4 in points, rebounds and assists in his senior year of high school. He is the first McDonalds All-American the Cards brought in since VJ King and Mack’s first at Louisville.

Aidan Igiehon, David Johnson, Josh Nickelberry, Jaelyn Withers and Quinn Slazinkski round up the recruiting class for the Cards.

Most Louisville fans will have a special place in their hearts for David Johnson who elected to stay home after graduating from Trinity and play for the Cards. The guard was a four-year starter at Trinity and averaged 16-7-4 in points, rebounds and assists as a senior. He also received the Kentucky State Sweet Sixteen MVP.

An honorable mention from this class is graduate transfer Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble who came from St. Joes University.

While most of the freshmen got a chance to play against Miami, Williamson stuck out most. With raw potential that Mack and his staff will surely tap into, he showed flashes of something special. He made good cuts, had an eye for the court and played pretty good defense for a first game freshman.

It is unclear how much time these young Cards will play early in the season, but it is a nice sign that Mack has a formidable class to build on what they did last year.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal