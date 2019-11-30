U of L basketball topples Western Kentucky 71-54

By Luke Graham —

The No.2 Cards basketball topped Western Kentucky in Nashville Nov. 30 with a final score of 71-54.

The Cards (7-0, 1-0) ended the first half up 37-23. Junior Jordan Nwora stayed hot as usual and shot 50 percent from the field and behind the 3-point line and finished the first half with 11 points. Senior Dwayne Sutton led the Cards with 14 points going into the 2nd half.

Louisville did seem to lose a bit of momentum in the first half while at one-point up, 21-7. They looked to keep the lead on their end in the 2nd half regardless of the WKU (6-2, 0-0) run.

Louisville held on after a back-and-forth 2nd half before they won the game.

Nwora led the Cards with 25 points while Sutton would add just one more point to his box score in the second half and finish with 15 points. Junior Malik Williams led the Cards with nine rebounds while coming off the bench.

The Cards came into this game just needing to hold on for a win to likely become the No.1 team in the country with the next set of rankings after Duke suffered a shocking loss. While this win was not as convincing as some of their other ones it sure looks like it will put the Cards in the top spot when the new rankings come out.

With Coach Chris Mack possibly leading the Cards into the one spot in the beginning of his second year, it is safe to say he is ahead of schedule.

Louisville will look to stay undefeated in the Big Ten/ACC challenge against Michigan (7-0, 0-0) on Dec. 3 at 7:30pm. The game will be played in the KFC Yum! Center.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal