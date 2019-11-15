No. 4 Cards slams Indiana State 91-62

By Luke Graham-

Louisville men’s basketball took down Indiana State Nov. 13 with a final score of 91-62 at the KFC Yum! Center, maintaining a three game win streak. Junior forward Jordan Nwora came in strong, shooting 56 percent and 50 percent from behind the arc.

The Cards (3-0, 1-0) finished out the first half with a 47-26 lead. In the first half, Nwora kept the pace up, shooting four of eight and making both of his threes to finish the first half with 14 of the Cards’ 47 points.

Redshirt senior Dwayne Sutton played very well in the first half. He was all over the court and guarding anyone who came his way. He finished the half with 10 points and six rebounds. Graduate transfer Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble helped the Cards out while shooting 100 percent, going 3-of-3 from the field and 1-for-1 from three.

The Cards let Indiana State (0-2) go on a little run to start the second half but calmed down and took the game back over. Louisville’s defense stepped up, led in most part by redshirt Senior Dwayne Sutton locking down whomever got hot for Indiana State. He also finished with a double-double, scoring 14 with 10 rebounds. He finished second in scoring behind Jordan Nwora with 21.

Freshman and 5-star McDonalds All-American Samuell Williamson showed flashes of what is to come, finishing the night off with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists while adding on a block and a steal. Williamson played the game smooth no matter if he was on defense, court vision, or shooting.

Kimble had an excellent game and showed real control while running the point for the Cards. He showed maturity and poise while only missing one shot and finishing with 13 points.

With a win, Louisville will look to climb up into the top three teams in the country after rival Kentucky took an upset loss to the University of Evansville.

Louisville will stay at home and play host to NC Central in the Global Sports Shootout on Sunday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. on the ACC network.

Photo by Anna Disslekamp // The Louisville Cardinal