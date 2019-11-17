Mack snags recruits, expanding Louisville’s strength

By Luke Graham–

Coach Chris Mack is working on following up his No. 12 2019 recruiting class with three signings early in the season.

The trio brought in is made up of 6’5 guard forward D’Andre Davis, 6’6 junior college prospect Jay Scrubb and 6’8 forward JJ Traynor.

Davis committed to the Cards from Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis, Ind. He is ranked 93rd nationally and No. 2 in Indiana according to 247 Sports. He is an average 17 point scorer along with a good rebounder. He is also a good two-way player and will likely fill the role of Dwayne Sutton who can guard any position.

Traynor is a local from Bardstown, Kentucky. A 4-star prospect who is ranked 116th nationally and No. 1 in Kentucky according to 247 sports. This makes year two-for-two that Coach Mack has taken the top player in Kentucky after David Johnson committed last year out of Trinity High School. While this is the most raw talent the Cards are bringing in thus far, he has a chance to be impressive on both ends of the court.

Last but not least, junior college transfer Scrubb from John A. Logan College in Carterville, Ill. Scrubb is returning to the city after he attended Trinity High School.

While the last name may be misleading, he is in fact, no scrub. In his freshman year, he averaged 19 points along with eight rebounds and shooting 54 percent from the field and adding 46 percent from three. He will bring in his talents as well as his experience and leadership, already having college play experience.

All three of these players are an early sign the Cards will have voids filled with the likely absence of players like Jordan Nwora and graduating players such as Steven Enoch.

These three signings are a nice addition to build off of a previous top 15 ranked recruiting class.