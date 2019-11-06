Louisville fell to No. 7 Wake Forest on senior night

By Mariam Prieto-Perez–

Louisville lost against Wake Forest 3-1 on Nov. 1 the Cardinal’s senior night. Louisville could not come back from Wake Forest’s two goals early on in the game.

This game recognized No. 25 Louisville’s soccer seniors: Cody Cochran, Cherif Dieye, Louka Masset, Will Meyers, and Kino Ryosuke.

The Cardinals (8-6-2, 3-4-1) earned No. 6 seed in the ACC Tournament against Virginia Tech.

The first half saw the No. 7 Demon Deacons (13-3-1, 6-2-0) score early on. Masset scored the Card’s sole goal with a right side cross assist from Dieye. Masset scored with a back heel flick, and found the back of the net. The first half ended 2-1.

In the second half, the Cards fueled their defense. Junior Jake Gelnovatch had his only two saves in the second half, proving vital to the defense.

Wake Forest found the back of the net once again. The Cardinals pushed their offense hard in the final minutes but were unable to secure a goal. The Demon Deacons ended the second half 3-1.

Even though Louisville outshot Wake Forest 10-8, The Demon Deacons had the shots-on-goal advantage 5-2. Dieye led the defense with 3 shots and 1 assist alongside Masset with 2 shots and 1 goal.

The Cardinals will be back in action on Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. Louisville will face Virginia Tech at Lynn stadium in the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship.

Photo by Anna Claire Will / The Louisville Cardinal