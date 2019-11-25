How-to turn a bland dorm into a festive getaway

By Haley Snyder —

It’s hard being away from home around the holidays. If you’re living on campus, celebrating the season can feel lonely without the comforts of home. Here are a few ways to get your dorm or apartment ready for the holiday season.

Cook a Cozy Meal

Tis’ the season to eat ALL of the food you want. Being home means the aroma of fresh-baked treats and meals wafting through the halls. Take a page from your momma’s book and cook yourself a meal. Turkey, pumpkin pancakes or a pot of chili. Any of these classics can make you feel much more at home.

Add throw blankets

“I have too many blankets,” said no one ever. Add a few throw blankets to your couch, bed and chair because wrapping up in a blanket is almost as good as a bear hug from your loved ones. Not to mention a fall colored or textured throw can act as a decoration for your space.

Candles. Everywhere.

If you can’t bake, fake it until you make it. Adding candles not only adds a pretty, dim light to the room but a delicious smell to come home too. Not to mention, candles can add decoration to any size space. Maybe burn a candle that you brought from home. Burn responsibly!

Holiday Treats

Take some time to bake cookies, a pie, or brownies–whatever your heart desires. If you’re not the baking type, grab a few treats from your local store to keep at home. When you’re feeling down, remember there is nothing that a slice of pie can’t fix.

Host a ‘Friendsgiving’

If you miss being close to family, consider planning a Thanksgiving dinner for your group of friends. The holiday season is all about spending time and giving thanks to those closest to you, and what better way to fill your heart than by spending time with your best friends over a cozy holiday meal? Make it a tradition.

