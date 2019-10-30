Tin Chen named ITA Ohio Valley Regional Champion

By Riley Vance–

Junior Tin Chen secured the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Ohio Valley Regional Championship title in Nashville with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Indiana University’s Bennett Crane.

The Cardinals traveled to Vanderbilt University Oct. 23-28 to compete in the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championship. Players who competed include senior Clement Filho; junior Tin Chen; sophomores Alex Wesbrooks, David Mizrahi, Fabien Salle, and Sergio Hernandez; and freshmen James Bell and Randy Wilson.

Prior to the championship match, Chen posted six straight wins over players from Memphis, Butler, Vanderbilt and Kentucky.

In the quarterfinals, Chen defeated Memphis’s Jeremy Taylor in the third set (3-6, 6-3, 6-2).

Chen faced Memphis’s James Story in the semifinals and won 6-2, 6-4.

For doubles, Chen paired with Wesbrooks and defeated players from Xavier and Vanderbilt before falling 8-5 to Memphis’ Oscar Cutting and David Stevenson on the second day.

Chen came from Pintung, Taiwan and transferred from ASA Miami Junior College to Louisville this season.

At ASA Miami, Chen was ranked as high as No. 9 in doubles and No. 30 in singles toward the end of his freshman year. He finished second in the nation in singles and doubles as the flight one runner-up in the National Junior College Athletic Association in 2018.

The Cards start their spring season with a double-header against Austin Peay at 11 a.m. and Virginia on Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at The Bass-Rudd Tennis Center .

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal