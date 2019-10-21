Men’s tennis names 2019 team captains

By Riley Vance–

Sophomores Alex Wesbrooks and Fabien Salle were recently named the 2019-20 men’s tennis team captains.

“After getting to know the guys, I was able to narrow down the names to be nominated to be team captain for the 2019-20 season and chose two players who best demonstrated leadership skills, strong work ethic and passion for the team,” said head coach Rodrigo da Silva.

Wesbrooks reigns from McKinney, Texas, but attended high school in Louisville at St. Xavier High School. Before arriving on campus, he was named Mr. Kentucky Tennis in 2018 and won the State Championship in singles his senior year of high school.

Wesbrooks has been ranked as high as No. 47 nationally. He held a 10-11 doubles record and a 2-3 singles record for the previous 2018-19 season.

“I think it is going to be a very exciting season,” Wesbrooks said. “We are a very young team, so there’s a lot of buzz and excitement from the freshmen who are ready for their first college season. I think we are a very talented and hard-working group, so we definitely expect to be successful this year.”

Salle reigns from Geneva, Switzerland. Upon arrival at UofL, he boasted a UTR ranking of 13.

Last season, Salle posted a 14-7 doubles record and a 15-9 singles record. He brought in the most double wins for the Cards in dual match play and held the second-best record in singles.

Salle has been ranked as high as No. 87 in the ITA National Doubles Ranking with his former partner Christopher Morin-Kougoucheff.

“I feel very grateful,” Salle said. “It’s a lot of responsibility, of course, but I am ready for this challenge. I am going to do my best every day to be an example for my team and lead them in the right direction.”

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal