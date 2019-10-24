Men’s soccer falls to Temple 2-1

. Junior Liam Bennett scored the sole Cardinal goal of the game, and his first goal of the season.

defense came in hot in the first half, but was unable to recover from Temple’s

defense came in hot in the first half, but was unable to recover from Temple’s

Louisville’s (7-5-2, 2-3-1) defense came in hot in the first half, but was unable to recover from Temple’s (6-6-1, 2-1-1) two goals in the second half . Junior Liam Bennett scored the sole Cardinal goal of the game, and his first goal of the season.

Junior Emil Elveroth almost scored with a bottom left shot, but Lefebvre saved it again. Louisville outshot Temple 5-0.

Junior Emil Elveroth almost scored with a bottom left shot, but Lefebvre saved it again. Louisville outshot Temple 5-0.

Both teams were scoreless in the first half. Senior Cherif Dieye almost scored, but

Both teams were scoreless in the first half. Senior Cherif Dieye almost scored, but Temple goalie Simon Lefebvre blocked it.

Temple got to the scoreboard first with a corner kick goal in the second half. Near the end of the second half Dieye assisted Bennett with a cross kick from the right side of the goal line. Bennett tapped the ball into the lower left corner of the net, securing the goal.

The Cardinals tried to get a game winning goal before the clock ran out, shooting four shots in 10 minutes. The Cards were unable to get the upper hand.

The Owls scored their game winning shot with less than four minutes left in regulation by Temple senior Lukas Fernandes .

Temple scored with less than four minutes in regulation with a goal by senior Lukas Fernades. Louisville was unable to get another in the goal.