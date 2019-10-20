Louisville’s path to a 2019 bowl game

By Gabriel Wiest–

One game over the mid-season point in their schedule, Louisville has a good shot at making it to a bowl game. Already winning four games, the Cardinals only have to win two more games out of the next five for eligibility.

Taking much needed wins against Boston College and Wake Forest has put Louisville on the right foot to bowl game eligibility. These wins came as ACC victories, asserting Louisville’s conference strength.

Louisville’s (4-3, 2-2) two ACC wins also place them third in the division, with football powerhouse No. 3 Clemson topping out the standings.

The next five games in the Cardinals schedule will come with challenge. While Louisville will be playing in division competition with University of Virginia, Miami, North Carolina State and Syracuse, the games will be easier than the first portion of the 2019 season.

Of theses teams University of Virginia (4-2, 1-2) will pose a sizable challenge to the Cardinals. Virginia won against Florida State 31-24, a team Louisville took a loss to earlier in the season. However, Louisville will have the home field advantage in the game at Cardinal Stadium.

The Cardinals will also have a challenge against Miami (3-3, 1-2) which defeated UVA in a low scoring 17-9 game. Adding to the difficulty, this will be an away game with Miami dominating their home field 4-1.

Louisville’s easiest path to a bowl game appearance will be through victories against NC State (4-3, 1-2) and Syracuse (3-4, 0-3). NC States’s only ACC win this season so far was against Syracuse who bottoms out the division. NC State also took a loss against Boston College, a team Louisville narrowly won against 41-39.

There also may be some hope against rival University of Kentucky, thanks to a high profile win against Wake Forest. However, Kentucky (3-4, 1-4) will held their own on since they are 3-1 at home. Kentucky will be a challenge, taking a 24-20 win against the University of Arkansas.

The Cats also held their own against the No. 9 University of Florida, losing by only one touchdown against the Gators in the final quarter.

While it will be a challenge for Louisville to reach a bowl game, it is within possibility and secures the Cardinal’s new era. Only taking two wins last year, fans considered it hard to believe that a bowl game would be within reach.

Making it to a bowl game Scott Satterfield’s first season would secure his first foot steps in his legacy.

Photo by Louise Scharff / The Louisville Cardinal