Louisville takes down Virginia 28-21 at Cardinal Stadium

By Jocelyn Kronoveter —

After a few close calls that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Louisville football defeated Virginia 28-21 at Cardinal Stadium on Oct. 26. Louisville now needs just one more win to be eligible for a bowl.

The game started out with Virginia heading into the first quarter strong. Virginia sophomore Wayne Taulapapa ran six yards to score a touchdown, along with a goal kick from junior B.Delaney, landing the team a 7-point lead early into the first quarter.

With five minutes to spare, Louisville’s wide receiver sophomore Tutu Atwell scored a touchdown from 77 yards. Senior Blanton Creque followed with a goal kick to tie the teams 7-7.

Creque missed his first goal kick of the game at the start of the second quarter. This was a disadvantage for Louisville when Virginia scored a second touchdown after Taulapapa was able to score from 19 yards, putting the Cavaliers in the lead 14-7.

Louisville’s defense began to look increasingly stronger as the Cardinals became determined to rise back up in the third quarter. Less than five minutes in, freshman Javian Hawkins scored a touchdown to tie the teams again at 14-14.

Sophomore Micale Cunningham ran 25 yards to score a touchdown for Louisville at the start of the last quarter. With five minutes left, Hawkins scored another touchdown and sophomore Ryan Chalifoux goal kick was good, putting Louisville in the lead 28-14.

Senior Bryce Perkins for Virginia ran four yards for one last touchdown with less than three minutes left in the game.

Head football coach Scott Satterfield explained his excitement about the outcome. “I’m really proud of our guys. I’m proud of our team and how they continued to fight and play with each other, and play together,” he said.

Making this a memorable game, Louisville’s football team will now have to win only one more before they are eligible in the College Football Bowl.

The next game will be held Nov. 9 in Florida against Miami.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal