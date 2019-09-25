“Find Your Fit” class aims to guide undecided students

By Victoria Harris–

The University of Louisville’s “Find Your Fit” class has been steadily expanding since its pilot semester in spring 2018.

In order for U of L to keep its status as an accredited university, it undergoes a rigorous examination by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission of Colleges (SACSCOC), and must submit a QEP that addresses a problem within the college.

The course, listed under ECPY 302, was designed as a part of U of L’s QEP.

The most recent QEP is meant to address the trend of sophomores dropping out. The drop-out rate of sophomores is significantly higher than that of the other year groups, particularly those that are undecided, or pre-unit.

“Find Your Fit” is much like the GEN 100 course many freshmen take their first semester. However, instead of a combination of tools to help choose a major, information on campus resources and activities regarding personal exploration, “Find Your Fit” is solely concentrated on self-reflection, self-discovery and easing the decision-making process.

“All of these tests and activities helped me realize what was important to me and what I needed to be prioritizing,” said Chloe Oldendick, senior chemistry major. “I realized that my major didn’t define my career but what I did with it is what matters.”

The class is purposefully kept small—about 20 people per section—in order to generate a more intimate setting and to encourage personal sharing. The idea is that a smaller class setting makes it easier to admit confusion and indecision as opposed to a hundred strangers, and normalizing these uncomfortable feelings allows for greater self-exploration.

“I remember that the class shared similar fears and hesitations. Some of us felt pressured to continue with our decisions based on tradition, expectations, and complacency despite our personal turmoils,” Oldendick said. “Many students are forced to pick a major and then later end up deciding to switch when they realize they no longer enjoy it.”

“There is some camaraderie,” said academic advisor Jesse Rosenberg. “One of the main things we want [the students] to know is, ‘You’re not the only one.’”

As students, particularly sophomores and juniors, hear about the course via friends and advisers, more sections have had to be created to accommodate the overflow. The ECPY 302 course is expected to expand from three to four sections, though no official motions have been made.

Photo Courtesy of the University of Louisville