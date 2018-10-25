Want to get spooked this Halloween?

By Megan Brewer —

October is here and so are all of the fun Halloween festivities. Louisville has plenty to do to get into the spooky spirit if you’re willing to pay the price.

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

Iroquois Park

Oct. 9 through Nov. 4

$13 Sunday-Thursday | $17 Friday & Saturday

This walking trail through Iroquois Park brings you 5,000 carved pumpkins. It’s lit. You can go any evening once it gets dark. They close up at 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at 12 p.m. on the weekends.

“I love fall for so many reasons but the first thing I think of with the season is Halloween. Halloween is one of my very favorite holidays and I love all of the events Louisville has to celebrate it. My favorite is the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Iroquois Park. There is nothing quite like seeing all of the glowing jack-o-lanterns at night. I always find myself going back year after year,” junior Madi Clements said.

Halloween on Hillcrest Avenue

Between Frankfort Ave and Brownsboro Rd

Every night in October

Free

If you haven’t taken a night to walk Hillcrest Avenue in years past, you need to. Every year the people on this street decorate their houses in everything ghostly, boney and scary for anyone to walk through.

It’s free so it’s perfect for the broke college student. It’s perfect for a fall night out with the boo.

Danger Run

Starting places: Lowe’s on Hurstbourne Pkwy, Dixie Hwy and Veterans Pkwy in Indiana

Every Friday and Saturday in October (last one being Nov. 2 and 3) from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

$25 per person

If you’re good at figuring out riddles or if you and your pals won’t argue about the tricks, this is the Halloween festivity for you. Danger Run gives you a book of riddles that they call “directions” and sends you on a chilling drive to find two haunted houses.

Per my own experience with Danger Run last year, you’ll spend a lot of the night shook from the riddles and wish you had a ghost to guide you there. Last year I only made it to one haunted house after googling where it was. I hope to tackle the adventure again this year and actually make it to both.

Waverly Hills Sanatorium

Dixie Hwy entrance: 8501 Standing Oak Dr. Louisville, Ky

Every Friday and Saturday night through October

$20 cash only. Parking $5

This old tuberculosis hospital is a must go for lovers of haunted houses. Waverly is said to have its own real ghosts and haunts. The haunted house is full of jump scares along with the creepy feeling of knowing the place is scary enough without all of the added Halloween decorations.

“Fall is my favorite season, so there are many activities that I enjoy doing, but there is one specifically that I enjoy doing in October and that is going to haunted houses. I usually try to go to two or three haunted houses. It’s one of the most thrilling and exciting activities to do with my friends and it really gets me in the spooky spirit,” junior Abby Herp said.

You can take tours of Waverly throughout the year, but it’s a great haunted house to add to your list of haunted houses to go to this spooky season.

