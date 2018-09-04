Crazy Rich Asians: An elegant and luxurious end to summer

- Megan percolates with advice in her farewell
By Nick Long —
To end summer box offices on a light-hearted note, Crazy Rich Asians is in theaters.
Crazy Rich Asians, directed by Jon M. Chu, is based on the 2013 novel of the same name written by Kevin Kwan. The plot follows a young New York University Economics professor named Rachel (Constance Wu) as she agrees to go to Singapore for a wedding that her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) is supposed to be in. Rachel intends to meet Nick’s family while they’re in Singapore, but once she gets there she realizes Nick’s family is a little richer than she anticipated (or a lot richer).
This film is a delight from start to end. It’s light-hearted and humorous throughout, but also opens up the idea of cultural differences within different families.
Chu does an excellent job with the spectacle shown at every party and big event in the film. It really solidifies the idea that Nick is part of one of the richest families in Singapore and you get a peek at how luxuriously they live. That being said, all the sites shown in Singapore are breathtaking and compliment the luxurious aesthetic.
However, the best part of this movie is Rachel’s friend Peik Lin Goh (Awkwafina). She is the heart of the comedy relief in this movie. Awkwafina has an energetic and zany way of moving that is hilarious to watch. While Rachel is a nervous wreck about meeting Nick’s relatives, Peik is more focused on getting selfies in the Young’s gigantic house.
This movie probably doesn’t show exactly what real Singapore is like, but it’s still a fun getaway movie that you can really enjoy with anyone. It ends the summer off in elegance!
If you’re looking for an easy and fun watch, then this is for you. (7/10)
Photo Courtesy / IMDB