- U of L athletics state of the union, part one
- Schedule preview: Conference slate can make-or-break men’s basketball
- Athletics broadcast center opens on Arthur Street
- SGA President Jonathan Fuller might be the busiest student at U of L
- President Bendapudi chats with the community
- Exchange student plans to change his home country
- Take a look at Profiles in the Courtroom
- Ending the stigma around mental health
- U of L Professors share their crafts with an open reading
- Kentucky representatives discuss local issues at SGA’s Fancyville
Athletics broadcast center opens on Arthur Street
By Matt Bradshaw —
The U of L athletics broadcast center opened last week on the northeast corner of campus on Arthur Street.
Completed earlier this month, the 7,850 square foot television facility will produce live programming for sports.
In the past, mobile trucks would cover each separate sporting event in order to televise to the public. Now, all video content will originate from the centralized production facility.
The Atlantic Coast Conference has partnered with ESPN to launch the digital ACC network in 2019. U of L built the $8 million broadcast center to hold all equipment and personnel necessary to originate live programming.
Within the the facility are housed two video control rooms connected by fiber to U of L athletic venues and ESPN. The linear telecasts will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or the ACC Network.
Add three additional control rooms and the broadcast center allows for coverage of multiple events that occur at the same time/overlap on multiple television platforms.
You can follow the Louisville Cardinal on Twitter @thecardsports.
Photo Courtesy / Louisville Athletics