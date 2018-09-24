Athletics broadcast center opens on Arthur Street

By Matt Bradshaw —

The U of L athletics broadcast center opened last week on the northeast corner of campus on Arthur Street.

Completed earlier this month, the 7,850 square foot television facility will produce live programming for sports.

In the past, mobile trucks would cover each separate sporting event in order to televise to the public. Now, all video content will originate from the centralized production facility.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has partnered with ESPN to launch the digital ACC network in 2019. U of L built the $8 million broadcast center to hold all equipment and personnel necessary to originate live programming.

Within the the facility are housed two video control rooms connected by fiber to U of L athletic venues and ESPN. The linear telecasts will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or the ACC Network.

Add three additional control rooms and the broadcast center allows for coverage of multiple events that occur at the same time/overlap on multiple television platforms.

Photo Courtesy / Louisville Athletics