Baseball might miss out on Papa John’s dough
By Joseph Lyell —
U of L Athletic Director Vince Tyra said John Schnatter wanted to donate to the baseball program before he resigned from the board of trustees after admitting he used a racial slur.
Schnatter’s name was quickly removed from Cardinal Stadium and the Schnatter Center for Free Enterprise, and now he might be reconsidering the potential donation.
Tyra and Schnatter recently met with baseball coach Dan McDonnell to discuss potential improvements to Jim Patterson Stadium.
“We showed him our long-term view of things, and frankly he had some good ideas,” Tyra said.
He said Schnatter loves baseball, and talked about his hometown Jeffersonville High School’s team while touring the facilities.
“That might’ve been a project that he would’ve been interested in, but I don’t know where his interest is today,” Tyra said.
Tyra said the athletic association will have to consider if it will even accept donations from Schnatter.
“He’s been a terrific supporter of all of our sports for a long time, not just the football program, but many sports. He’s our largest donor to the athletic program, and we’ve enjoyed that,” Tyra said.
He said the athletic association isn’t looking to lose any of its top contributors, but the university must be careful about its actions.
“That’s a conversation that is only worth having if [Schnatter] wants to have it. At this point, I think we’re just trying to sort out our projects,” Tyra said.
File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal