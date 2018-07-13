U of L drops “Papa John’s” from Cardinal Stadium

By Joseph Lyell —

Cardinal Stadium will lose “Papa John’s” from its name immediately, U of L President Neeli Bendapudi announced July 13.

The change comes two days after a Forbes report detailed John Schnatter using the N-word in a conference call with Papa John’s executives and a marketing agency. Schnatter resigned from U of L’s board of trustees hours after the report was published.

“Our community has been fractured by the comments made by former U of L trustee John Schnatter. These comments were hurtful and unacceptable and they do not reflect the values of our university,” Bendapudi said.

In addition to the stadium, the John Schnatter Center for Business Enterprise will also lose Schnatter’s name, but Bendapudi said the university is not looking to rename any other assets or programs tied to Schnatter.

She said trustees will discuss the financial specifics of removing Schnatter’s name from these university buildings at a later date.

“We have to talk about it. We’ve made the decision, and I don’t have more details for you guys,” Bendapudi said.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal