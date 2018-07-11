John Schnatter resigns from board of trustees

By Joseph Lyell —

John Schnatter has tendered his resignation from the U of L Board of Trustees effective immediately, according to a statement from board chair David Grissom.

This comes 12 hours after a July 11 Forbes article said Schnatter admitted he used the “n” word during a conference call with Papa John’s executives and a marketing agency.

“I’m confident that his comments, while inappropriate, do not reflect his personal beliefs or values. No member of the board of trustees condones racism or insensitive language regardless of the setting,” Grissom said.

“The University of Louisville embraces and celebrates diversity and is a supporter of all its students and stakeholders regardless as to their identity.”

Grissom said the board appreciates Schnatter’s two years of service and years of generous support.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal