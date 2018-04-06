Wolfpack hounds women’s tennis, Cards fall 7-0

By Dalton Ray —

North Carolina State overpowered women’s tennis 7-0, setting Louisville’s losing streak at four matches. The Cardinals are in the toughest part of the schedule as eight of the final nine matches are against top 50 opponents.

Coach Mark Beckham said his team needs to stay dialed in.

“We have to understand that we are a good team. We’ve beaten some good teams so it’s there for us, we know we can do it,” Beckham said. “That’s the biggest hurdle but we have to stay the course.”

The Wolfpack took the doubles point 2-1, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. The pair of sophomore Raven Neely and freshman Maya Smith was the only Louisville team to win.

Beckham gave credit to NC State, saying they gave his team few chances to win.

“(NC State) plays really good doubles so I knew going into it, it’d be tough getting that point,” Beckham said. “That was the one small opportunity they gave us, we couldn’t take advantage.”

NC State clinched the match by wining on courts three, four and six. Neely, redshirt junior Aleksandra Mally and senior Mariana Humberg all pushed their matches to third sets.

Mally nearly completed the upset of No. 80 Anna Rogers, but the NC State sophomore prevailed 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Cardinals as they host No. 1 North Carolina Sunday, April 8 at 11 a.m.

Photos by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal