U of L welcomes President Neeli Bendapudi (photo gallery)

By on April 4, 2018

By Shelby Brown —

Newly appointed president Neeli Bendapudi received a warm welcome this morning in the SAC from the U of L community. Bendapudi was chosen to be the university’s 18th president yesterday after a unanimous vote from the board.

Bendapudi will visit the CTR building on the Health Science Campus tomorrow at 10 a.m.

The SAC Multipurpose Room decked out for the celebration

New President Neeli Bendapudi greets the room.

     

Bendapudi introduces her husband.

Bendapudi perfected her “L’s.”

 

     

Bendapudi posed with the band after her speech.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photos by Arry Schofield / The Louisville Cardinal

 

