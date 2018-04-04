U of L welcomes President Neeli Bendapudi (photo gallery)

Don't Miss
By Shelby Brown on April 4, 2018
By Shelby Brown —
Newly appointed president Neeli Bendapudi received a warm welcome this morning in the SAC from the U of L community. Bendapudi was chosen to be the university’s 18th president yesterday after a unanimous vote from the board.
Bendapudi will visit the CTR building on the Health Science Campus tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Photos by Arry Schofield / The Louisville Cardinal