Campus reaction: Louisville lands their new president
By Dalton Ray on April 4, 2018
By Madison Thompson, Arry Schofield & Dalton Ray —
The University of Louisville hired a president in a Neeli Bendapudi after a 16-month search. Bendapudi, former University of Kansas provost, is U of L’s first female president.
How did the campus react?
Photo by Arry Schofield / The Louisville Cardinal