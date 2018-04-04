Home   >   News   >   Campus reaction: Louisville lands their new president

Campus reaction: Louisville lands their new president

By on April 4, 2018

By Madison Thompson, Arry Schofield & Dalton Ray —

The University of Louisville hired a president in a Neeli Bendapudi after a 16-month search. Bendapudi, former University of Kansas provost, is U of L’s first female president.

How did the campus react?

Photo by Arry Schofield / The Louisville Cardinal

