Netflix originals that make the subscription worth it

By Arry Schofield and Taylor Webster —

“Black Mirror”

If you enjoyed the “Twilight Zone,” you’ll love the science-fiction, plot twisting madness of “Black Mirror.” Every episode has a different plot with a different cast, so you don’t have to watch in order. Each episode rarely ends with a happily, and the plot will leave you questioning everything you know.

If you’re looking for a plot twist that’ll have you haunted for the next three weeks, the episodes “Crocodile,” “White Bear” and “Shut Up and Dance” are the way to go. If you’re ready to cry a little, “Fifteen Million Merits” and “Be Right Back” are the ones that’ll do it.

“Queer Eye”

Who knew five gay men could make us all cry? This revamped version of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” confirms we’re no longer in the early 2000s. “Queer Eye” showcases five gay men, all specializing in different areas, from food to design to fashion, and help change the lives of some rather unsightly straight men.

Usually, these shows can seem detrimental to the person getting the makeover. In the past, hosts have harped on their negative qualities and tried to change who they were, but “Queer Eye” does the exact opposite. The team finds good qualities, helps strengthen them and makes sure everyone stays true to themselves. The show is inspirational, comical and at times, even a tear-jerker.

“Big Mouth “

Puberty was awkward for everyone, but at least now we can laugh at it. This extremely weird, but hilarious Netflix original makes fun of your entire childhood, with embarrassing moments we all went through.

Full of suggestive and explicit humor, it’s impossible not to cringe the entire time. You can’t help but side with the absolute madness that is the main character Andrew’s guide through life, the Puberty Monster. If you’re in need of a good laugh, and NOT around your mother, “Big Mouth” is the way to go.

“Stranger Things”

Newly released, and with only two seasons, “Stranger Things” is already a classic. Where “Twin Peaks” and sci-fi meet, the show has a nostalgic feel to ’80s born parents and children of (mostly) all ages.

After just one episode you get sucked in. Ten episodes later, you’re screaming at the TV and crying that you’ll have to wait another year to know what happens next. If you haven’t seen it yet, what are you doing reading this article? You should be logging into Netflix ASAP.

“Seven Seconds”

Among today’s hot topics, police brutality is near the top of the list. “Seven Seconds” takes place in Jersey City and highlights how corrupt police officers can be. From covering up the murder of an innocent black boy, making deals with local drug dealers and killing witnesses, the police truly dug themselves into a hole.

While police brutality is the forefront of the series, homosexuality in black children, marriage problems, substance abuse and love are also highlighted. The series consists of 10 episodes and each episode is one hour long, perfect for binge watching.

“What Happened to Monday”

This movie takes place in an over populated world where parents are forced to only have one child, and if they have more child, their children are taken away and killed. One woman becomes pregnant with septuplets and dies during child birth, leaving behind her seven baby girls.

Their grandfather names them all by the seven days of the week, and allows each to go out on their day. Like most twins and triplets, these seven sisters were all very different, however, when they go out into the world, they all have to look and act the same.

The movie takes a turn for the worst when Monday never comes home from work. This movie is suspenseful and action filled.

Photo by Arry Schofield / The Louisville Cardinal