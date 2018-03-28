New coach Chris Mack: “You’re going to get my very best”

By Shelby Brown —

U of L introduced former Xavier coach Chris Mack as the new men’s basketball head coach today after yesterday’s informal announcement. Mack signed a seven-year, $28 million contract with U of L after discussions with Athletic Director Vince Tyra and other university officials over the weekend.

The U of L Board of Trustees and athletic association made the official decision today at the KFC Yum! Center.

Mack took the stage with wife and children, thanking Interim President Greg Postel and Athletic Director Vice Tyra for their opening remarks.

Mack said he didn’t want to make promises this early on, but guaranteed U of L would get his very best.

As the men’s basketball team watched from the audience, Mack said there would be no division between the players he recruited and those recruited by Pitino.

“They’re all my guys,” Mack said. “It’s not about me. It’s about the players.”

Mack said his goal for the coming basketball season is a tough, unbreakable team.

When the floor opened for questions, Mack assured reporters he was aware of the scandals in the basketball program’s history.

“I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t believe this place could shine once again,” he said.

Mack acknowledged former head coach Rick Pitino and former interim coach David Padgett. He said he reached out to both of them prior to taking the position.

“I understand I have big shoes to fill,” Mack said of Pitino.

He also addressed Padgett’s work with the team in the shadow of the NCAA investigation.

“He did it with class. He did it with integrity and putting players first,” Mack said.

After the ousting of Pitino, who coached the team for nearly 20 years, administration hired former player Padgett as interim in October 2017. Administration announced Padgett would no longer coach the team March 21.

“I urge you. Fill the Yum. Give these guys a chance. Let’s get this place rocking,” Mack said.

Photo by Shelby Brown / The Louisville Cardinal