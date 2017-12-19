Police investigate second shooting at the Arch in four months

By Joseph Lyell —

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, U of L’s Rave Alert system notified students that LMPD and ULPD units were investigating a shooting at the university affiliated Arch Apartments.

The shooting comes less than four months after another shooting at the Arch wounded one.

Resident of the apartment complex Cash Collins said his roommate was home around 7:00 p.m. when he heard several gunshots. He told Collins, after waiting for the gunfire to subside, he walked down the second floor hallway to the next apartment unit where he saw a bleeding man on the ground.

“He said it happened in the 1000 block,” Collins said, the closest complex to the Industry Road and Fourth Street intersection.

Collins’s roommate told him he ran back to his apartment to grab a towel, which they used to try to stop the bleeding before going outside to wait for an ambulance.

“He said it looked like he got shot in the chest, like the left side of his chest,” Collins said, but he did not know how many gunshot wounds the victim suffered.

Cardinal reporters arrived on the scene to find police standing next to a red Jeep parked on the street in front of the Arch. About an hour later, officers on the scene pointed an LMPD tow truck to the vehicle, which hauled it away.

The entrance to the Arch at the intersection of Industry Road and Fourth Street was taped off as officers investigated the crime scene. Officers directed pedestrians across the street from the entrance while the LMPD Forensic Crime Scene Unit investigated the site.

Officers photographed the area around the entrance to the building.

Bright green tent markers were seen on the ground outside.

Officers were seen standing on the second floor landing of the stairwell, looking and pointing down toward entrance while they spoke with people inside the complex.

Officers at the Arch told Cardinal reporters they did not know if or when a Public Information Officer would be on the scene.

The status of the victim is currently unknown. U of L’s Rave Alert said the victim’s affiliation with the university is also unknown.

This story will be updated.

Photos by Arry Schofield / The Louisville Cardinal