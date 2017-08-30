Shooting at Arch Apartments wounds one

By Joseph Lyell–

A man is in serious condition at University of Louisville Hospital after a shooting at The Arch Apartments.

LMPD homicide and ULPD are on the scene at the Arch Apartments, near University of Louisville’s campus, after finding a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

At 6:52 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 30, two police officers were flagged down on the 2500 block of South Fourth Street, just outside of the Arch, and told of an argument.

Officers say they were led to “an apartment, or an area in the apartment complex,” where they found a male subject with gunshot wounds in his abdomen.

The unidentified gunshot victim was taken to University Hospital.

Public Information Officer Vadim Dale told a Cardinal reporter there are no suspects at this time. However, U of L’s Rave Alert system notified students two suspects were in custody at 7:40 pm.

The alert also stated no U of L students were involved. LMPD would not comment on student involvement at the time.

A reporter from The Cardinal, accompanied by a resident of the Arch, was denied access to the Arch’s leasing office and lobby, which are normally open to residents in the evening.

LMPD’s Homicide Division is leading the investigation with assistance from ULPD.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Photo by Joseph Lyell / The Louisville Cardinal