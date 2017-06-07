University reinstates hiring freeze

By Shelby Brown–

Projecting a $6 million revenue drop for 2017-18, Interim Provost Dale Billingsley announced U of L has frozen all hiring.

In an email blast to campus, Billingsley said halting staff and faculty hires will help maintain a positive cash balance for the rest of 2017, and balance the projected 2018 budget.

“On Oct. 1, the Budget Office and I will analyze the university’s progress toward its budget goals and determine if the freeze will continue to a later date,” Billingsley said.

The freeze affects open positions and those that will open between now and Oct. 1. Student workers will not be affected by the freeze.

Exceptions to the freeze must be approved by Billingsley and the budget advisory committee in emergency cases only.

A hiring freeze was instituted after budget cuts under former President James Ramsey in 2008. At the time Gov. Beshear called for the university to cut its budget by three percent. The cuts were statewide with Kentucky’s state budget down $434 million.

More recently, U of L has bounced between calling the situation a hiring “freeze” and “frost.”

Billingsley lifted the hiring freeze in March despite U of L’s $48 million budget shortfall.

Amid the “frost,” so-named during May’s Board of Trustee’s meeting, the university continued to push enrollment as a source of revenue. Vice Provost for Strategic Enrollment Management and Student Success Jim Begany gave a presentation in April about increasing enrollment.