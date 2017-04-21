U of L seeks enrollment increase despite salary freeze

By Shelby Brown–

Vice Provost for Strategic Enrollment Management and Student Success Jim Begany detailed plans to increase student enrollment at U of L.

Begany warned of budgetary and accreditation issues whilst trying to expand enrollment.

“We’ve got to be careful as an institution,” he said. “Let’s not shoot ourselves in the foot.”

Currently, U of L is in the middle of a salary freeze. The temporarily halted hiring freeze is being handled on a case by case basis, according to Professor Susan Jarosi.

“With declining state appropriations, and that looks to be a trend with this current administration and current legislature, that the strategy to deal with less money coming in is to increase the number of students because they generate tuition dollars,” Jarosi said.

Begany said U of L gets 81 percent of its students in-state. However, Begany projects a loss of over 1700 Kentucky students in the next 5 years.

Enrollment currently sits at 22.6 percent according to Begany. Graduation rates are also projected to rise 3 points this year.

Begany praised steady enrollment but cited competition with other universities.

“We tend to get about 7 percent of high school graduates from the state of Kentucky,” he said. “So that means we just let the market dictate our enrollment. We need to be cognizant of the fact that in 5 years we have to make up 122 students just from demographics alone.”

Jarosi says replacing lost sources of revenue with students is “robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

“Increasing student enrollment in not inherently a bad thing,” Jarosi said. “The primary thing driving student enrollment is because of the declining state funding.”

Begany says his focus is on enrollment. He offered no solutions to combat declining state funding.