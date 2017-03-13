Baseball ranked No. 1 for the first time in school history

By Dalton Ray–

Sitting with a 15-0 record, baseball dawns the No. 1 ranking for the first time in its 108-year program history. Ranked by Baseball America and Perfect Game, the Cardinals moved from No. 4 to No. 1 after their four victories last week. Louisville is the only undefeated team in the nation.

The 15-0 start is Louisville’s best since their 17-0 start in 1957. The Cardinals will host another four games this week with Xavier on March 15 at noon and begin a three-game series against Boston College on March 17 at 6 p.m.

Juniors Brendan McKay and Drew Ellis are leading the Cardinals at the plate with four home runs a piece. McKay has a nation-high .548 batting average while Ellis has 18 RBIs. As a team, Louisville’s .344 batting average ranks them third in the nation and their 139 runs places them 12th.

On the mound, five different pitchers have started for U of L and McKay has the best record at 3-0. McKay’s ERA sits at 0.50 and his 28 strikeouts is tied with junior Kade McClure for the team high. McClure (2-0) has pitched the most innings, 21.2, and has a 2.08 ERA.

Louisville’s pitching staff has a combined ERA of 1.75, which is second best in the country. Their 5.44 hits allowed per nine innings is the third best in the nation.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal