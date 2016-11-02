- Four takeaways from Nov. 1 SGA Senate meeting
Lamar Jackson searching for his Heisman moment
By Dalton Ray–
Lamar Jackson is the clear favorite to take home the Heisman trophy at this point in the season. With 38 touchdowns and poured in over 3,500 total yards through eight games, it’s easy to see why Jackson is the front-runner.
Lamarvelous is leading the nation’s most explosive offense. The Cardinals lead the nation is total offense, points per game and touchdowns scored. Jackson is the key to all of this success. With all of this season’s success, Jackson has yet to have that “Heisman moment” that so many previous winners have.
The most iconic moment so far this season is the hurdle over the Syracuse defender. That play alone put Jackson on the map, but it doesn’t garner Heisman attention.
Louisville’s key victory is the domination of then-No. 2 Florida State. Against Florida State, Action Jackson put up numbers we’re expected from him. Putting up over 360 yards and five touchdowns against the second-ranked is quite an accomplishment. The problem for Jackson’s Heisman campaign is, this came in week three.
Against No. 3 Clemson, Jackson was robbed of his Heisman moment when a certain player headed out of bounds a yard early. Jackson leading the Cardinals down the field without flenching was a site to see and his legend grew each snap. Since U of L lost the game, that was thrown out the window.
Against Virginia, Louisville needed some more Jackson-magic to avoid the upset. Jackson, like against Clemson, drove straight down the field in the face of pressure. Led by Jackson, the Cardinals glided down the field with seconds ticking down. The Heisman favorite calmly lofted a 29-yard game-winning pass to Jaylen Smith.
While the star quarterback has taken the nation by storm and had a few moments, Jackson is still looking for his “Heisman moment.” The FSU game is too early in the season to qualify and Virginia isn’t the most quality opponent. With just a few weeks remaining, the current Heisman front-runner is still searching for his signature moment.
Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal